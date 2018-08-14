Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2026

|

Transparency Market Research (TMR) in one of its recent publications reveals the global digital pathology systems market to be largely consolidated with majority market share held by established players. Topnotch companies are focused on technological advances and expansion of customer base to bolster their position, notes the study.

Key companies to name in the global digital pathology systems market are Digipath Inc., GE Healthcare, Perkin Elmer Inc., Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Leica Biosystems, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Olympus Corp., and Philips Healthcare.

As per the TMR report, the global digital pathology systems market is predicted to clock a CAGR of 11.0% between 2014 and 2020 for the market to be worth US$492.8 mn by the end of 2020. The demand in the market translated into a revenue of US$229 mn in 2013. In terms of technology, virtual microscopy segment led the market in 2013. Going ahead too, the virtual microscopy segment is anticipated to stay at the fore. This is because of rising digitization of microscopic slides and rising use of virtual microscopy for disease diagnosis and drug discovery. By application, the disease diagnosis segment led the digital pathology systems market in 2013. Going forward, the segment is predicted to display steady growth on account of favorable reimbursement scenario. On the basis of geography, North America stood as the leading regional digital pathology systems market in 2013. The growth of this region is mainly because of favorable reimbursement scenario for digital pathology.

Higher Efficacy of Digital Pathology Systems over Conventional Ones Boosts Growth

Majorly fuelling the demand for digital pathology systems is efficacy of digital pathology systems to validate and identify novel drugs, to create molecular therapies, and to classify patients for treatment procedures. The growing need for cancer detection due to the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide is a key factor behind the growth of digital pathology systems market.

Digital pathology refers to an image-based information environment for the management, analysis, and interpretation of information obtained from a digital slide. Digital pathology is in a nascent stage but offers substantial improvement in several applications such as diagnostic tests, drug discovery and development, and academic and research purposes. Rapid adoption of digital pathology in the healthcare industry is likely to overcome challenges in clinical practices, research, and medical education.

Digital pathology serves to offer advantages in a number of application areas in medical and healthcare industry such as drug discovery and development, diagnostic tests, and other academic and research applications. As a result, digital pathology systems are witnessing rapid demand in the medical and healthcare industry.

Technological Advances Leading to Improved Internet Connectivity Boosts Adoption

Advancements in information technology coupled with improved connectivity are some other factors boosting the uptake of technology-driven diagnostic and therapeutic systems. Moreover, increasing workload of pathologists and increasing healthcare expenditure is favoring adoption of technology-driven diagnostic systems.

On the contrary, factors such as high initial setup cost, sampling error, and stringent regulatory compliances are holding back the growth of digital pathology systems market.

