Global BDO Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global 1,4 butanediol market. The market is estimated to show a significant growth due to increasing consumption of tetrahydrofuran and polybutylene terephthalate during the forecast period. The global BDO market is segmented mainly into three major segments which includes technology, application and end users. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights of the market.

The end user industry is one of the major factors augmenting the BDO industry globally. Biological pathways of BDO production is providing greater hope to the chemical industries in the present time. Many key players are showing major interest towards bio-based products. The application areas of the BDO is increasing at a rapid pace. The BDO is one of the important raw materials used for basic organic chemicals and fine chemicals. The principal products developed from BDO include tetrahydrofuran and gamma-butyrolactone, having solvents applications and high-value derivatives. Tetrahydrofuran is used for the production of spandex fibers; and other resins, solvents, and printing inks for plastics. The properties of PBT such as thermal stability, durability, and high strength make it suitable to be used in electrical appliances. PBT combines mechanical and electrical properties and has robust chemical resistance. It is an industrial chemical providing good environmental characteristics and minimize health risks for workers. It is used in a broad range of industries including medicine industry; textile industry; chemical industry; papermaking industry; daily-using chemical industry; and automobile industry.

Rising demand for Polybutylene terephthalate is another major factor in rising market of BDO. PBT is used as an insulator in electrical and electronics industries as it is a thermoplastic polymer. The PBT is extensively used in broad range of application and is commonly used in electrical, electronic, and automotive components. PBT resins and PBT compound are the two derivatives of PBT. PBT resin just includes base resin whereas PBT compounds consist of several materials including glass filing, and additives. The material is used often in mineral or glass filled grades. When the product is made as fire resistance, some additives are added to improve its UV and flammability properties. Additionally, it is used for making electrical parts, electronic parts, and auto parts. Application of PBT compound includes motor cover, motor brushes, and TV set accessories and so on. The compounds made from BDO are designed to enhance the long-term reliability. In Asian countries, PBT is a demanding material in the electrical and electronic industry, hence a significant market can be expected in the near future.

