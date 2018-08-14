How To File VAT Return In The U.A.E

|

Sarah Ferguson Tax Consultancy

Iris Bay Commercial Tower

7th Floor

Al Sa’ada Street

Business Bay, Dubai

Telephone: +971 4512 5740

Email: enquiries@taxconsultancy.ae

VAT return is an official document an entrepreneur, startup or company needs to submit to the FTA. The VAT return filing can be performed by a tax consultancy firm in Dubai.

The VAT return filing would indicate the input and output tax and input tax along with any other information that is deemed necessary. The return can be filed by an authorized person or representative.

Upon the announcement made by the FTA at the beginning of the year, where businesses needed to file their VAT returns by the 28th of February, there were some adjustments made by the Federal Tax Authority to offer businesses flexibility as many of them had requested for minor adjustments following this announcement.

The Head of Tax Consultancy Sarah Ferguson notes, “If your business needs to perform VAT return filing and you need an authorized or taxable person, we can file the return on the 28th day of every month”.

The payment should be made by the deadline. For example, if the deadline falls on a weekend or bank holiday, the due date will be extended to the next business day. For businesses that file late or forget to file there will be penalties.

The Federal Tax Authority applies different tax periods for different groups. The taxable person or company can request for the period to be monthly or on quarterly basis. There is an option to request to change this period. These are complex steps that a business or entrepreneur cannot handle on their own, whether it is a company located on Dubai’s mainland or in the Free Zone. And changing tax period should be done by a tax consultant in Dubai to suit the best interest of everyone involved.

Tax period relaxation means that associations and other similar organizations like clubs can take time to comply with regulations and make the first return filing.

Sarah Ferguson further notes “If you want a team of highly qualified professionals with extensive knowledge and experience in taxation and VAT registration to file your tax return, we will provide a tailor made solution to best meet your specific requirements”.

About Us

Sarah Ferguson is a Chartered Certified Accountant with over 15 years of experience serving a diverse range of businesses which include sole traders, start-ups and limited companies. Sarah provides a number of services including VAT, tax returns, annual accounts and payroll. She ensures her tax consultancy firm meets the needs of her clients ensuring value for money and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://www.taxconsultancy.ae