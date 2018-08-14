Myanmar Stationery Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

|

Strengthening Education Sector and Growing Literacy Rate would be the Key Drivers for the Growth of Stationery Market in Myanmar – 6Wresearch

The government of Myanmar is making efforts to transform the education sector of the country from rote based learning to the international level. Several national and international organizations such as World Bank and the Ministry of Education are supporting the government by investing in the country’s education system as well as infrastructure related initiatives.

According to 6Wresearch, Myanmar Stationery market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2018-24. The demand for both paper and non-paper stationery products such as exercise notebooks, pen and pencils is expected to rise in the country. The demand for such products majorly arises from school going population. According to the government statistics, there were more than 47,000 schools across Myanmar in 2015-16. Additionally, more than 20% of the total population i.e. around 11.8 million children fall in the age group of 6-17 years. The growing enrollment rate in the primary and secondary education is likely to surge the demand for stationery products in the country.

According to Ravi Bhandari, Assistant Manager, 6Wresearch, “The exercise notebook segment holds majority of the share in the country’s paper stationery market on account of increasing demand from students. According to Myanmar Living Conditions Survey 2017, the literacy and numeracy rate in Myanmar stood at 91.2% and 88.9%, respectively in 2017. Further, development of education infrastructure such as school buildings and classrooms in the country, especially in rural areas would drive the demand for paper stationery products in the country.”

“By GSM, 70-80 GSM copier paper is used heavily in the country by students and offices segments. However, majority of the good quality paper is imported in the country from neighboring countries such as Indonesia and Bangladesh,” Ravi further added.

According to Akash Jain, Research Analyst, 6Wresearch, “Pen and pencils accounts for majority of the revenue share in the country’s non-paper stationery segment. Pen and pencils are used heavily by both students and office professionals in daily writing tasks. According to government records, more than 3.9 million children in Myanmar are not in the education system and the government efforts to include them into mainstream education would present new expansion opportunities for stationery product manufacturers in the country. Art stationery products such as crayons and pencil colors also have modest presence in the country.

“European Union, Denmark, Australia and World Bank have launched several initiatives such as Myanmar Education Development Plan: 2014-2020 and Myanmar Decentralizing Funding to Schools: 2014-18,” Akash concluded.

Some of the key players in Myanmar Stationery market include- Double A, Deco Land, Linc Pen & Plastics, DOMS and Faber-Castell.

“Myanmar Stationery Market (2018-2024)” provides in-depth analysis with 117 figures and 17 tables covered in 170 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall Myanmar Stationery market by types, price category, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

