Omron Dealers in Chennai | HMI | NB,NS | Data Trace Automation
Data Trace Automation is one of the best Omron Authorized Dealers in Chennai. We have Good Experience in Designing Touch Panels. We are Desigining all Omron Human machine Interfaces (HMI), We supply, Install and All omron Range of HMI’s Like Omron HMI NB , NS, NA series etc., Our Price also Economical compare to Omron Authorised distributors in Chennai, India.
OMRON HMI NB SERIES:-
Quality color display with LED backlighting. Complete HMI family. Comprehensive features.
Features:-
The feature-rich, economic
programmable terminal
• More than 65,000 display colors TFT, color touch-screen
for all models
• Available in sizes ranging from 3 to 10 inches
• Long-life LED backlight
• Serial, USB or Ethernet communication
• USB memory stick support
Related News
How to Create an Effective Business Plan in A Week
Business plan and business engagement model is the most prominent tool with which an entrepreneurRead More
Fetal Bovine Serum Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2018-2024
The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Fetal Bovine Serum Market over the periodRead More