Opportunities for the global polyurethane tooling board market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global polyurethane tooling board market looks good, with opportunities in aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, wind energy, and others. The global polyurethane tooling board market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2021. The major driver of growth for this market is increasing usage of polyurethane tooling boards in the automotive and aerospace industries due to low cost and shorter prototype production time.

In this market, aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, wind energy, and others are the major end use industries. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the automotive and wind energy markets are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2021.

Within the global polyurethane tooling board market, the automotive segment is expected to remain the largest market. Excellent surface finish, high dimensional stability, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and high glass transition temperatures are the properties that will drive the growth of polyurethane tooling boards. Complex shapes can easily be formed by using polyurethane tooling boards.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region because major customers of polyurethane tooling are located in this region. Furthermore, the demand for polyurethane tooling boards is growing for developing prototypes for formula one cars, motorsports vehicles, and lightweight vehicles.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period because of growth in the automotive industry.

For business expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development to produce polyurethane tooling that has high mechanical resistance, durability, and easy machining.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of high temperature resistance and custom sized tooling boards. Camtek (Sika), RAMPF Tooling Solutions GmBH & Co. KG, General Plastics, OBO Werke, and CMT Materials are among the major suppliers for the polyurethane tooling board.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global polyurethane tooling board market by end use industry and by region.

The study includes a forecast for the global polyurethane tooling board market by end use industry and region as follows:

By End Use Industry (Value ($M) and Volume (Million Board Feet) from 2010 to 2021):

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Others

By Region (Value ($M) and Volume (Million Board Feet) from 2010 to 2021):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

