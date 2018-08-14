Spiral Steel Pipe Market Outlook And Analysis

|

With the planning and construction of many major pipeline projects at home and abroad, high-value-added products such as large-deformation pipeline steel, high-strength hot-bending elbows and thick gauge low-temperature pipe fittings show good market competitiveness and large market demand. However, the progress of domestic enterprises in developing this series of products is relatively slow. It is necessary to develop high-value-added large-deformation pipeline steel for industrial applications, steel for hot-bending elbows, steel for low-temperature pipe fittings for pipeline stations, and X100 longitudinally submerged arc welding pipe, spiral submerged arc pipe and hot rolled spiral welded pipe.

In addition, the demand for high-end spiral welded pipe is in the initial stage and is the target of policy dividends. The spiral welded pipe industry, especially high-end special steel, has been listed as one of the country’s seven strategic emerging industries. The policy-driven role will bring new impetus to the development of the spiral welded pipe market. Other strategic emerging industries, especially high-end equipment manufacturing. Development will have a huge pulling effect on high-end special steel demand.

According to the analysis released by China Industry Research Network, spiral steel pipes are widely used in water supply engineering, petrochemical industry, hydropower station, electric power industry, agricultural irrigation and rural establishment. For liquid delivery: water supply, drainage; for gas delivery: gas, steam, liquefied petroleum gas. From the perspective of domestic spiral steel pipe production capacity, spiral steel pipe production has been at a high level since January 2012. In the first quarter, the national output of spiral steel pipe was 127.44 million tons, up by 1.4% year-on-year; the output of steel was 144.73 million tons, up by 2.8%. Since April, in the case of domestic spiral steel pipes falling and falling, the major spiral steel pipe factories have released news of production reduction or overhaul, but the output is still growing in 2011. According to the statistics of the National Bureau of Statistics, the output of spiral steel pipes in April was 52.91 million tons, an increase of 2.6%. It can be seen from the statistics that the spiral tube factory’s policy of reducing production and limiting production can be said to be “a big thunder and a small raindrop”, and the effect of reducing production is not obvious.

Affected by the international economic storm, the demand for spiral steel pipes abroad is still not smooth, and due to the high price of spiral steel pipes in China, its competitiveness in the world has weakened, which has seriously affected the export volume of spiral steel pipes. According to the latest statistics of the customs: in April, the export of spiral steel pipe was 1.41 million tons, down by 260,000 tons from March, and by 70.5% compared with the same period of 2011; the cumulative export from January to April was 6.55 million tons, down 59.5% year-on-year. . In the first half of May, the average daily power reduction in the national average was about 4.3%. Previously, the electricity consumption in the middle and late April was down by 3.6%, 4.3% and 3.6% respectively. Since the industrial electricity consumption in China accounts for about 75% of the total domestic electricity consumption, the reduction in electricity consumption can indicate that China’s economy has not yet fully recovered, and the demand for spiral steel pipes is still not as good as expected.

According to the research institute of China Research Institute, on the supply side, the current steel production capacity has not been effectively controlled. The reduction of resources in some markets is likely to be limited by steel mills. On the demand side, although it is currently in the peak season of steel demand, under the influence of the international economic crisis, the domestic economic recovery rate is not as good as expected, and the steel demand will be suppressed. It is learned from the market that although steel demand has improved in the near future, it still differs much from 2011. Coupled with the bad international situation, exports are seriously hindered, so the recent rise in steel prices is not a precursor to the steel market demand, which is still accompanied by risks.