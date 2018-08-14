Synthetic Diamond Market in Asia Pacific Region is Likely to Witness 9.1% CAGR till 2024

|

The global Synthetic Diamonds Market is estimated to be worth USD 28.26 billion by 2024 as a result of its increasing demand for cutting, polishing, and drilling. Increasing utilization of these functions for development of infrastructure coupled with the growing spending on the sector is likely to propel market growth over the projected period.

Expansion of the electronics and healthcare production base in countries including India and China is expected to provide new opportunities for the development of the market. Presence of manufacturing bases of companies including Samsung, Apple, Sony, Abbott, and GSK in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for synthetic diamonds in various industrial applications.

North America synthetic diamond market was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness above-average growth in light of rebound of the manufacturing sector. However, the presence of a stringent regulatory framework for the mining sector is likely to deter growth. Nonetheless, usage of synthetic diamonds in the existing mining processes is expected to support the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth at a 9.1% CAGR over the projected period owing to the tremendous untapped potential of the manufacturing sector in the region. Increasing use of synthetic diamonds in various manufacturing processes owing to their relatively low cost and ease of availability.

Polished synthetic diamond market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the projected period on account of their relatively low demand in industrial application. However, the increasing use of these stone in jewelry coupled with the rising consumer awareness regarding fashionable accessories is expected to open new avenues for the growth of the market.

Electronics was the largest application segment and is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.7% over the projected period. Increasing demand for consumer electronics including washing machines, refrigerators, HVAC, smartphone, and tablets is expected to drive the market for synthetic stones subsequently.

Centaurus Technologies Inc., Applied Diamond Inc., Element Six, New Diamond Technology, and ILJIN are some of the prominent players in the market. These companies are focusing on R&D to develop stones with a higher carat. For instance, using the HPHT process, New Diamond Technology (NDT) unveiled a 10.07 carat blue stone in September 2016.

Hexa Research has segmented the global synthetic diamonds market based on operating process, type, application and region:

Segmentation by process, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

• HPHT (High Process High Treatment)

• CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition)

Segmentation by type, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

• Rough

• Polished

Segmentation by application, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

• Construction & Mining

• Electronics

• Jewelry

• Healthcare

• Others

Segmentation by region, 2014 – 2024 (USD Million)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Russia

• Asia Pacific

• India

• China

• Rest of the World (RoW)

Key players analyzed

• Applied Diamond Inc

• Centaurus Technologies Inc.

• Crystallume

• Element Six

• ILJIN

• New Diamond Technology

• Pure Grown Diamonds LLC

• Scio Diamond Technology

