Why Businesses Under VAT Need To Maintain Accurate Records

VAT is a consumer tax and general consumption tax, collected incrementally and based on the business’ production and sales. VAT in the UAE is imposed on sold and bought goods and services. It is where the end-user has to bear the tax in the supply chain system.

With the introduction of VAT in the UAE, the Government has made it their objective to depend less on oil and hydrocarbon products that bring revenue to the country by looking for alternatives. It is estimated that VAT will generate billions into the region.

Since VAT commenced on 1st of January 2018 here’s how it will impact businesses and entrepreneurs, and why they need to maintain accurate VAT records.

Companies must maintain proper records and documentation as stated by the Federal Tax Authority. For example, when it comes to raising the invoice the relevant records and documents must be in compliance with UAE VAT. Businesses should keep note of tax credit forms, import of goods and export of goods, supplier agreements, and customer contracts over a period of five years.

Businesses should also have correct information of all inventory details for the year 2018. Therefore, it is important to take stock of the inventory and verify the items.

Another important step to VAT registration and implementation for small and medium size businesses is to maintain a proper accounting system. Good accounting software will keep the system user-friendly and reliable. Avoid maintaining manual records, and instead use the services of a tax consultant in Dubai to ensure that proper accounting procedures are followed to complete VAT registration in Dubai as well as in the instance of filing VAT return to comply with VAT regulations in the UAE.

The Head of Tax Consultancy Sarah Ferguson notes, “Registered businesses will have to file for VAT returns and make payments by the deadline. VAT returns are important as these records can be used for auditing purposes by the FTA any time they decide to conduct a TAX audit”.

She further stated, “With our extensive expertise and experience in VAT return filing, VAT advisory and VAT compliance review, we provide the highest standard of tax consultancy services to all our clients in the region”.

About Us

Sarah Ferguson is a Chartered Certified Accountant with over 15 years of experience serving a diverse range of businesses which include sole traders, start-ups and limited companies. Sarah provides a number of services including VAT, tax returns, annual accounts and payroll. She ensures her tax consultancy firm meets the needs of her clients ensuring value for money and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://www.taxconsultancy.ae