Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 7.36% Over 2023
A research study titled, “Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by product- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.
Competitive Insights
The leading players in the market are Philips, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Olympus Corporation, CooperSurgical Inc, Stryker Corporation and Medtronic. These players hold a solid position in market with their vital activities, for example, mergers and acquisitions, associations with small/local players to grow their geographic a dependable balance and enlarging of product portfolio by sharing the innovation and products.
Industry Trend Analysis
The Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market was worth USD 1.23 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.33 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% during the forecast period.
Expanding number of preterm births and developing concerns of enhanced maternity care, with the rapid improvement of healthcare infrastructure universally is driving towards the interest for mechanical progression in intrapartum monitoring market. In expansion, consideration of variables, for example, convenient access and affordability in intrapartum care facilities are foreseen to fill the need of upgraded maternity care. The costly new advancements are arranged in light of local requirement, cost, effectiveness, technical feasibility, and safety.
Regional Outlook
North America commanded the worldwide intrapartum monitoring market in 2016. Expanding rate of preterm births, rising instances of obesity and new-born child mortality ascribe to the rising interest for intrapartum monitoring devices in the district. Asia Pacific is foreseen to reflect speediest development rate over the estimate time frame, attributable to the interest for enhanced maternal care in the area and the expanding rate of untimely birth complications. In the European district, developing populace of women and expanding life expectancy are anticipated to boost the development of the market.
Market Segmentation- Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market
By Product:
Electrodes
Transducer for FHR
Fetal Scalp Electrodes
Transducer for Uterine Contractions
Intrauterine Pressure Catheter
Monitors
By Region
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Others
Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Intrapartum monitoring devices, based on product, are fragmented into electrodes and monitors. The electrodes are additionally fragmented into intrauterine pressure catheter, transducer for uterine contractions, fetal scalp electrodes and transducer for FHR. Electrodes add to the biggest share in the worldwide market inferable from their higher purchase volumes. On the other hand, monitors fragment is foreseen to display quickest development rate over the gauge time frame. Electronic Fetal Monitors (EFM) gives realistic numeric information on Fetal Heart Rate (FHR) and maternal Uterine Action (UA) to empower clinicians screen fetal prosperity prior and in the midst of work.
