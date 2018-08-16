Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Global Analysis 2018 Research Report

|

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Analysis by Type (Engine-mounted and Body-mounted), Material (Carbon Fiber, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyamide, and Others), Fuel (Petrol, Diesel, and Gasoline), Sales, Application (PV, LCV, HCV, and EV), Region.

Market Highlights:

An automotive engine encapsulation insulates engine for better heat transfer between the engine body and the surroundings. It reduced the warm-up time and provides enough heat during starting the engine. Growing demand for low noise vehicles and increasing concern related to emission control will improve the overall revenue of the market. Increase in the average per capita disposable income and increasing purchasing power of customers will boost the growth of luxury vehicles equipped with engine encapsulation systems. However, increase in demand for electric vehicle and the hybrid vehicles will restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, extensive research regarding the development of the product and cost-effective solutions will further boost the sales and demand for the product.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for automotive engine encapsulation is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market revenue share over the forecast period. Increase in the sales of luxury vehicles equipped with engine encapsulation system in Asia Pacific and strict government regulations regarding fuel emission will drive the market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in sales of premium vehicles, rise in GDP, and increased purchasing power of users. Furthermore, increased demand for silent vehicles in China, Japan, and India will enhance the overall revenue of the market. Government regulations in Europe are becoming stricter every year; which signifies that the manufacturers need to be aware of the regulatory requirements.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive engine encapsulation market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive engine encapsulation market by type, material, fuel, sales, application, and regions.

