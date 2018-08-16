Decent living standards for every Indian child still a far cry in India

|

New Delhi, 16 August 2018: Marking the 72nd Independence Day of India on 15th August 2018, the Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre (JAC) Society organized an event focusing on issues faced by street children. Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) was the chief guest at the event, which was presided over by renowned social activist and Founder of Prayas, Mr Amod K Kanth. Some of the issues highlighted at the event include child sexual abuse, nutrition, and other health problems in children.

Millions of Indian children are forced to live in hazardous conditions on India’s streets due to compulsions such as poverty and hunger. This number continues to increase despite the fact that India, along with 192 UN member states, had committed to achieve sustainable development by 2030, which entitles every child to a decent living standard. Over 59 million children continue to have no access to school, with an estimated 3,000 children dying every year due to malnutrition.

Speaking at the event, Dr K K Aggarwal, who is also the Vice President of CMAAO, said, “The number of children on the streets and homeless is alarmingly high in the country. The problems they face on a daily basis exacerbate their situation further. From lack of food to sexual exploitation, there is no dearth of issues for them. Child sexual abuse, evident or suspect, is common and preventable and is often done by a known person. It is an acute medico legal emergency. Sustainable Development Goals addressing children such as ‘No Poverty’, ‘Ending Hunger’ and ‘Ensuring Healthy Lives’ can be met only when government and private bodies work in tandem to build strong frameworks and policies and implement them.”

Children on the streets mostly work as day laborers at construction sites or restaurants. Across cities, they are physically abused and made to work more than seven hours a day and beaten while at work.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, said, “Article 21 of the Indian Constitution guarantees right to life with dignity to one and all, including children. There is a need to revisit this act and ensure that it is not being denied to the homeless children and those in the lower economic strata of the society. Their health concerns must also be addressed. For instance, girls who attain puberty should be given weekly gur chana (iron and protein). Children need adequate intake of nutrients and vaccination cover to avoid at least preventable diseases. The safety and health of children is a responsibility that cannot be overlooked.”

Ensuring basic nutrition in children is a topic that will be addressed at the 25th MTNL Perfect Health Mela 2018 to be held in October this year.

Some tips from HCFI

There are four major food groups that should form a part of a child’s diet plan.

• Bread, rice, potatoes, and other starchy foods. This forms the largest portion of the diet and provides calories for energy and carbohydrates that are converted to sugars which provide energy.

• Milk and dairy foods – Vital sources of fats and simple sugars like lactose as well as minerals like Calcium

• Fruit and vegetables – Vital sources of vitamins and minerals as well as fiber and roughage for better digestive health

• Meat, poultry, fish, eggs, beans and other non-dairy sources of protein – These form the building blocks of the body and help in numerous body and enzyme functions.