Diaspark Achieves SOC 2 Compliance
Diaspark, a leading provider of software solutions and services is proud to announce its successful completion of SSAE16 SOC 2 Audit. The SOC 2 ( Service Organization Controls ) attestation, issued by American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (AICPA) focuses on Trust Service Principle controls (like Security, Availability & Privacy of data) and is a trusted credential in Information Security across the industry.
Diaspark’s SOC 2 assessment affirms that its internal security controls are effective, documented, updated and monitored in a continuous manner. This certification also endorses that the delivery of IT services and Diaspark’s internal operations are carried out with a high level of security.
“When it comes to Digital Transformation and SaaS enablement, data privacy and security are the primary concerns for companies. Our attestation with SOC 2 Compliance confirms our commitment to maintaining stringent security measures, thus ensuring processing integrity and confidentiality of client’s data and associated systems,” says Pankaj Jain, Head of Digital & Enterprise Solutions at Diaspark.
About Diaspark
Diaspark is a global CMMI level 5, end-to-end IT services and solutions provider to businesses ranging from mid-sized to global Fortune 500 enterprises. With a team of 700 plus software professionals, it is recognized as a software firm that brings extensive experience of implementing and engineering enterprise grade mission critical software solutions across web, mobile and cloud technologies.
Related News
Surface Computing Set for Huge Growth in the Near Future
According to the new market research report “Surface Computing Market by Type (Flat and CurvedRead More
Diaspark Achieves SOC 2 Compliance
Diaspark, a leading provider of software solutions and services is proud to announce its successfulRead More