Intrauterine Devices Market Industry Status and Sales Volume to 2023

Intrauterine devices are small contraceptive devices, often T-shaped, containing either levonorgestrel or copper, which are injected into the uterus. They are an effective type of reversible birth control and are a form of long-acting contraception. This market is predicted to show the modest growth during the forecast period and is influenced by the different regional trends that segment the market when it comes to the availability of different contraceptive devices.

Global Intrauterine devices (IUD’S) Market was worth $ 1537.04 million in 2018 and estimated to reach $ 1941.23 million by the end of 2023 with a growing potential of 4.78 %.

Upcoming trends such as the growing incidence of unintended pregnancies are quickly gaining popularity as it helps to control gratuitous healthcare expenditure on abortions. Recently, it has been observed that nearly 60% of all pregnancies are unwanted, unintended and are mistimed. Therefore, governments and non-profit organizations across the world are promoting the use of intrauterine devices, along with family planning, birth control measures to stop unplanned pregnancies. Additionally, the arrangement of various awareness programs by organizations like the ESC, APCOC, IPPF, and FIGO are predicted to amplify the sale of IUDs during the forecast period.

Major factors that influence the growth of the market are advancement in technical innovations, increasing prevalence of STD’S (Sexually transmitted diseases), immediate health benefits other than birth control, Rise in government initiatives to prevent unwanted abortions and pregnancies. Restraints that are hindering the growth of the market are Cultural or religious oppositions prevalent in many countries, Economic constraints, Infertility issues, ectopic pregnancy, pelvic inflammatory infection and Limited access to contraception.

The Global Intrauterine Devices market is broadly categorized based on product type into Hormonal intrauterine device and Copper intrauterine device. Hormonal intrauterine devices is estimated to have highest market share in the market. Since hormonal intrauterine devices have less complications and risks compared to non-hormonal intrauterine devices.

