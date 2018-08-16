Recovered Packaging Market Size, Status and Global Forecast, 2018-2025
In 2017, the global Recovered Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
• Coca-cola Company
• PWC
• Smurfit Kappa
• International Paper
• American Eagle Paper Mills
• Stora Enso
• Mondi Group
• Ardagh group
• Strategic Materials
• Harsco Minerals International
• Heritage Glass
• Momentum Recycling
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
• Paper
• Glass
• Wood
• Metal
• Plastic
• Other Packaging
Market segment by Application, split into
• Protective Packaging
• Food Containers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
• United States
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
• To analyze global Recovered Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
• To present the Recovered Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recovered Packaging are as follows:
• History Year: 2013-2017
• Base Year: 2017
• Estimated Year: 2018
• Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
