Top Mexican Restaurants in Melbourne

|

Jalisco Mexican is the topmost restaurants in Melbourne which is known for its delicious Mexican food. They have well-experienced chefs who have great expertise in making scrumptious Mexican dishes with the real herbs of Mexico. Taste the crunchy fish tacos, grilled corn with cheese, scculent taquilla-lime prawn fajitas which are the most mouth-melting dishes served by Jalisco Mexican restaurant. You can get the real Mexican experience as they offer authentic Mexican food and also can accommodate up to 140 members in the restaurant. They have the rear beer garden which is perfect for events and parties that caters up to 70 people. Their chef’s use only seasonal and imported spices which give an attracting color and a finger licking taste to the dishes.

The menu of the Jalisco Mexican includes a large variety of dishes as follows:

Starters

Street corn

Grilled corn, chipotle mayo, queso, lime

Stuffed Jalapenos

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cheese(4), served with salsa

Burrito

Stuffed with cheese, pico served with Mexican rice, black beans

Quesadillas

Grilled white-flour tortilla folded with cheese and served with pico de gallo

Nachos

Corn chips topped with cheese, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream& salsa

Dips

Served with homemade corn chips

Mexican street salad

Avocado, black bean, cabbage, sweet chilli dressing, pico de gallo

They also serve you drinks like wine, premium margaritas, sangria, frozen margarita, Mexican beer, cocktails, tequila, spirits and corona tequila.

At Jalisco Mexican restaurant you can find the unique flavors that are earthy yet colorful and fresh. They also accommodate dietary requirements and most of the dishes are gluten-free. If you want the taste the Mexican food at your own place, they also offer hassle-free, efficient food delivery and alcohol delivery services. They also offer food delivery services for your private events and functions all over Melbourne.

Contact details

69 Chapel Street,

Windsor Vic. 3181

Australia

Tel: 03 9510 9800