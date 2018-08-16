Wonhyo Inc has distributed the high-quality dental Magic Opener file products in Korea
With our efficient and scientific management, we provide superior service to our customers and we put top priority on the customer’s satisfaction. Our company pursuit different style business operation, we formulate agent system and keep educating the staff of the agents. Moreover, we do advertise directly to many dental universities and dental hospital. We invite professors and researchers to hold dental seminars.
Magic Opener file
Description
Opener File is a rotary nickel-titanium endodontic instrument designed to open orifical is manufactured by fine-edge micro technology. lt has special design which allow two advantages: No screw-in effect and Superior cutting efficient. lt is compatible with all other root canal shaping Procedures (continuous rotation and reciprocating motion)
Characteristics
Sharpening cutting edges due to the innovating manufacturing process Phenomenon of screwing avoided thanks to frantal cutting edges Low stress on the instrument and the root canal because of equal cutting force on the active part Respect the root canal anatomy Easy, safe and comfort High cutting power Double cutting edges.
Unique features
1. Special nano coating
• Extended Life
• Resistance to wear and fatigue breakdown
2. Feature
• Asymmetric design
• Highly efficient cutting NO SCREW-IN effect
• Efficient debris removal Endo motor manufacturer
Technique
1.Scout: HAND FILE #10
• Glide path : Magic Path File #17
• Finish : Magic file
2. Organizer
• All Stainless Steel
• Fully autoclavable
• Faster instrumentation time
• Less canal transportation than with manual files
PATH file Gold
• overcome small ledges
• Great solution for calci ed canals.
• Not only make glide path but also shape
• The coronal part Superior flexibility.
• Better fatigue stress resistance
Magic PATH file
Specification
Tip Size: #17
Taper: .02%
Length: 21mm / 25mm / 31mm
Speed: 250~450 rpm
Torque: 2.5~5.0 N/cm
One File
Specification
Tip Size: Ø20 / Ø25 / Ø40
Taper: .08%
Length: 21mm / 25mm / 31mm
Speed: 250~450 rpm
Torque: 2.5N/cm Endo one file manufacturer Korea
Wonhyo Inc, we grew steadily over the years and have been making our efforts to distribute the high-quality dental products endo one file korea and endo motor manufacturer also provide our customers with quick customer service. We offer ENDO MOTOR GT3+ as Compatible For any ordinary Ni-Ti File T-One File, Protaper Reverse One File, Waveone, Reciproc.
