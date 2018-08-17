Automotive Thermal Management System Market: 2018 Size, Trends, Share, And Key Country Forecast To 2023 Research Report

|

Automotive Thermal Management System Market Research Report 2018 – Global Forecast to 2023 is latest report on Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market Size, Share, Growth, Statistics and Trends Analysis. Automotive Thermal Management System Market is segmented by Component (Compressor, HVAC, Powertrain Cooling, and Fluid Transport), System (Motor, Battery, Cabinet Area), Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV). The automotive thermal management system market is expected to expand at the CAGR of around 8.55% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Automotive Thermal Management System Market Key Players Analyzed In Report are:

Denso (Japan), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Valeo (France), Gentherm (U.S.), and BorgWarner (U.S.). Bosch (Germany), CapTherm Systems (Canada), Dana Incorporated (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Hanon Systems (South Korea), and VOSS Automotive (Indiana) are among others.

Automotive Thermal Management System Market Highlights:

The automotive thermal management system maintains the desired temperature in the internal combustion engine and electric vehicles for enhanced performance of the systems. The vehicle OEMs are developing different innovative technologies to improve the performance of the vehicle and drivetrain efficiency, and heat loss due to overheating of the engine.

The improved thermal management system enhances the overall performance of the powertrain and reduces the consumption of energy by cooling down the passenger cabin. The thermal management systems have a wide use in electric vehicles for cooling down the battery to main the optimum level of temperature. In conventional vehicles, thermal management system uses a lubrication to regulate the temperature of the engine and transmission systems.

In the electric vehicles, thermal management system is used to improve the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), and minimize heat transfer in the system. The factors that drive the automotive thermal management system market are government initiatives towards the development of advanced thermal management systems, innovation in the technology, and increased sales of electric vehicles in emerging economies.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive thermal management systems require significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market.

The availability of sophisticated technologies related to thermal management system in region such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region has propelled the demand in the automotive thermal management system market. Existence of major manufacturers in these regions along with their partnerships with the local players, over time, have deepened the scope of the market in these regions. On the other hand, the lack of major market players and advanced technologies have resulted in alienating certain geographies, specifically in the African region.

North America is expected to be the second largest market to grow during the forecast period due to immense demand of commercial vehicles in U.S. With the increase in demand of commercial vehicles there has been an increase in demand for automotive thermal management system market. Increased travel time generates the need for adoption of advanced technologies, such as thermal management system and climate control system for the desired comfort.

The advancement in the technologies will hence result in the growth of the market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the third largest market to grow during the forecast period due to presence of major manufacturers in this region. U.K, Germany, and Italy account for most of the market share of automotive thermal management systems in this region.

Browse Complete Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-thermal-management-system-market-6063

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive thermal management system market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive thermal management systems market by its component, system, vehicle type, and electric vehicle type, and region

By Component:

Compressor

HVAC

Powertrain Cooling

Fluid Transport

By System:

Motor

Battery

Cabinet Area

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com