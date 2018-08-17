Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Revenue Research Report by 2022

|

Market Highlights:-

The depletion of fossil fuel reserves has an alarming effect on the environment due to which the alternative renewable sources has gained immense importance. The wind energy is one of the cheapest renewable energy sources. So power generation from wind energy is done by harnessing the energy from the wind and is used to generate electricity from the harnessed power.

Market Research Future (MRFR) forecasts that the global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market is expected to grow phenomenally at approximately 11.5% CAGR during forecast period (2017-2022). The wind being one of the cleanest sources of power generation, is used to generate electricity by wind turbines. Increasing demand for renewable energy across the globe has majorly attributed to the growth of the direct drive wind turbine market. Moreover, depleting fossil fuel reserves, increasing environmental sensitivity, low cost of wind power generation and financial support from governments across the globe all have a knock-on effect on the global market size.

Direct Drive Wind Turbine Industry Development:-

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA has recently confirmed that it has received a 235-MW wind turbine supply order for the Overturingen project in Sweden. The company will deliver, install and service 56 units of the SWT-DD-130 direct-drive wind turbine of 4.2 MW each, on a 155-metre hub height tower. The wind turbine will be built at a site in Ange community, situated between the cities of Sundsvall and Ostersund.

Top Key Players:-

GE Renewable Energy (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Leitwind AG (Italy), ENERCON GmbH (Germany), Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group (China), Emergya Wind Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands), VENSYS Energy AG (Germany), Windtronics LLC (U.S.) and American Superconductor Corporation (U.S.) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Regional Analysis:-

The global market for direct drive wind turbines is geographically spread across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World.

Globally, Europe has secured the top position and is predicted to retain its position throughout the forecast period due to its impressive streak of renewable energy sources usage. Moreover, the massive contribution from countries such as Spain, United Kingdom (U.K), France and Ireland combined with favorable government regulations has buoyed the market growth in the region.

The growth in Europe market is followed by Asia-Pacific owing to the adoption of gearless wind turbines in the emerging economies such as China and India with growing energy needs in the region. Furthermore, the region observes market growth on account of continuous capacity additions to the existing industry participants. Also, increased awareness of renewable energy usage serves to propel the market growth. in addition, large number of plant managers focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs, which directly triggers the market growth in the region.

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global direct drive wind turbine market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global direct drive wind turbine market by its capacity, technology and region.

Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Scope By Capacity

Less than 1MW

1MW to 3MW

More than 3MW

Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Scope By Technology

Electrically Excited Synchronous Generator (EESG)

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Generator (PMSG)

Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Scope By Region