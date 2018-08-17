Main Menu

Do you have a favourite technology supplier

| August 17, 2018

Voting is now open for the Favourite Event Technology Supplier category of the Event Technology Awards. This award allows event professionals to vote, and ultimately, select their favourite event technology provider as the winner.
Dubbed “The People’s Choice” award, online voting will remain open until September 30 2018.
Making the shortlist this year are: Bizzabo, Brella, CadmiumCD, D2i Systems, Eventbase, Exposure Analytics, Freeman, Glisser, Goomeo, noonah, One World Rental, Shocklogic and Whova.
The companies which finish in first, second and third place will be announced at the Event Technology Awards ceremony and gala dinner which takes place on the first evening of Event Tech Live – Wednesday 7th November 2018 at the fabulous Troxy, London.
Vote for your favourite here

Tech No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Acordis Technology & Solutions Awarded Inc. 5000 Award for the Sixth Consecutive Year

MIAMI, FLORIDA— Acordis Technology & Solutions, best known as the IT Solutions Provider for theRead More

Engaging with Customers More Intelligently with SAP C/4HANA

August 2018: Knack Systems creating a positive customer engagement with SAP C/4HANA in a webinarRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *