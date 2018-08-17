E-House Market 2018 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

|

Market Synopsis:

An E-House (Electrical House) provides electrical power to the facilities wherever it is required. In general, it is also referred to the compact power station which can be movable from one place to another. An E-House is equipped with several components such as monitoring and control systems, frequency drives and many other components. E-House benefits in reducing both capital and operational expenditures, time efficient and a one-stop solution for industries.

In general, there are two types of electrical houses they are skid mounted that is fixed electrical house and mobile electrical house. Mobile electrical houses are used by industries for remote location operations where it can supply power with ease. Oil and Gas industries majorly deploy these types of units as a part of oil extraction.

The market for global electrical houses is driven by burgeoning demand from industries such as oil and Gas, mineral extractions and other commercial buildings. The establishment of smart power grids and renewable energy plants are fuelling the market growth. However, the lack of technical expertise and high maintenance costs are hampering the market growth.

The global E-House Market is estimated to reach USD 2 billion at CAGR 7% through the forecast period 2017 to 2023

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global E-house market are Siemens AG (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), General Electric (U.S.), CG Power (India), Meidensha (Japan), Electroinnova (Spain), WEG (Brazil), TGOOD (Hong Kong), Powell Industries (U.S.). Elgin Power Solutions (U.S.), Meidensha (Japan), Matelec Group (Lebanon), Aktif Group (Turkey), PME Power Solutions (India), EKOS Group (Turkey), Efacec (Portugal), Delta Star (U.S.), Zest WEG Group (south Africa), and Electroinnova Instalaciones y Mantenimientos S.L (Austria) are also some of them.

Segments:

The global E-House market is segmented into type, component, voltage, application and region. By type the segment is further classified into skid mounted and mobile e-house. By component, the segment is further classified into switchgear, bus bar, HVAC systems, transformer, frequency drives, monitoring and control systems and others. By voltage, the segment, is further classified into low voltage and medium voltage E-house. E-Houses are used in various industries such as oil and gas, mining, transportation, and power utilities.

Regional Analysis

The global E-House market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World which consists of Middle East and Africa. Middle East and Africa region holds the major market share and is expected to maintain the growth through the forecasted period. The increasing demand from metal and mining industries is driving the market in this region. Swift electrification in the Middle East and Africa is fuelling the market growth. Dubai alone consumes 37,000-gigawatt hours of electricity per annum, half of which, is used for commercial purposes and the other half for residential purposes. The increased power requirements in industries like oil and gas and metals are the major growth factors for the expansion of global E-House market in this region.

North America holds the second largest market share in global E-House market. The increasing power usage in metal extraction, data centres and other applications are driving the market for global E-House market in this region. The rising investments in mobile power solutions are fuelling the market growth. Industries in Asia Pacific region are adopting mobile power solutions and is expected to show slow growth rate during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Component Suppliers

Investors and Venture Capital Firms

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

System Integrators

Electric Hardware Equipment Manufacturers

Assembly and Packaging Vendors

Companies Working in the Electric Utilities Sector

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

End-user Industries

Key Findings

In October 2017, ABB, technology leader and manufactures robotics, power and heavy electrical equipment, won a contract of worth USD 45 million to construct a substation in Dubai which helps in boosting distribution capacity.

In April 2016, Zest WEG Group, is expanded their E-Houses business in Africa to meet the increase in demand from industries.

