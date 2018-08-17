Global Financial Analytics market size for the years 2016-2018 and forecast of the same for year 2023
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Financial Analytics Market Global industry analysis By type (Data integration, DBMS, OLAP & Visualization Tools, Reporting & Analysis, Analytical Solutions, Consulting & Support); By Application(Assets and liability Management, Payables Management, Budgetary Control Management, Profitability Management, Receivables Management, GRC Management); By deployment(On premise, Cloud); By industry(BFSI, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Others) & By region – Forecast(2018 – 2023),” the market will be driven by technological innovation in businesses and growing competition.
North America will Dominate the Financial Analytics Market
North America will dominate the Financial Analytics Market in the forecast period. This is due to the high acceptance of financial analytics across multiple industries along with the growth of technology. Asia Pacific is expected to show a strong growth due to increasing awareness of financial analytics and favourable government initiatives. The growing demand for information storage and analysis increase due to the generation of information will drive the growth of analytical services in Asia Pacific.
Among the end users, the BFSI segment will have the largest share in the market due to the growing application of financial analytics in the banking and financial services. In the deployment type, the cloud segment will have the highest growth among the big, medium, small enterprises as they are increasingly adopting cloud based solutions in handling their large volume of confidential data. These solutions provide the enterprises with a greater control over the access to confidential information from distant places. The growing use of mobiles will also drive the growth of cloud based solutions.
Technological advancements and growing demand for cloud based services will elevate the demand for analytics tools.
Increased focus on data analysis will propel the demand for analytics platform in the coming years.
Growth in data intensity and the awareness related to financial analytics usage will boost the growth of the Financial Analytics Market.
Key Players of the Financial Analytics Market
The key players of the Financial Analytics Market include International Business Machines Corporation(IBM), Microstrategy, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. IBM helps in optimizing the digital finance strategy and operations and enterprise performance management. Microstrategy improves the finance operations and even the service quality for employees and customers. Deloitte has announced the arrival of Solution Print which that provides companies with process models to create a cloud based enterprise management solution.
The Financial Analytics Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:
Growing application of cloud analytics will drive the growth of the Financial Analytics Market in the forecast period.
Financial Analytics Market By Type
Data integration
DBMS
OLAP & Visualization Tools
Reporting & Analysis
Analytical Solutions
Consulting & Support
Others
Financial Analytics Market By Application
Assets And Liability Management
Payables Management
Budgetary Control Management
Profitability Management
Receivables Management
GRC Management
Financial Analytics Market By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
Financial Analytics Market By Industry
BFSI
Healthcare
Consumer Goods & Retail
Government
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Energy and Utilities
Others
Financial Analytics Market By Geography (13+ countries)
Financial Analytics Market Entropy
Company Profiles
SAP A.G.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Oracle Corporation
TIBCO Software Inc.
MicroStrategy Inc.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
Hitachi Consulting Corporation
Information Builders
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
Microsoft Corporation
More than 10 companies are profiled in this report
What can you expect from the report?
The Financial Analytics Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories
2. Market Trends
3. Manufacturer Landscape
4. Distributor Landscape
5. Pricing Analysis
6. Top 10 End User Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking
8. Product Developments
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis
10. Patent Analysis
11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)
12. Country level Analysis (15+)
13. Competitor Analysis
14. Market Shares Analysis
15. Value Chain Analysis
16. Supply Chain Analysis
17. Strategic Analysis
18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
19. Opportunity Analysis
20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
