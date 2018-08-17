Green Technologies Market to Develop Rapidly | 2023

|

The report on the global green technologies market provides a descriptive outlook on all the solutions that can be utilized in salvaging the current structure of technologies and move towards more eco-friendly means. It helps visualize a market trajectory intended to create feasible means for market players to follow.

The global green technologies market tackles the growing global concern over the reduction of carbon emission rates and the rise in the world’s temperature. This can be achieved through the introduction of the concepts green buildings, green energy efficiency, green manufacturing, green nanotechnology, clean fuels, efficient recycling, and fuel efficient transportation. The market is expected to play a critical role in balancing the environment.

The report creates a complete map of the global green technologies market in terms of the key players, providing the competitive landscape in order to guide a user in making the most successful business strategy. The report incorporates macro and micro factors in order to complete this visualization of the global green technologies market. Porter’s Five Force analysis and the SWOT analysis are two of the proven analytical methods conducted by the analysts of the report to provide existing players as well as new entrants the details of the global green technologies market’s value chain.

Overview of the Global Green Technologies Market

The global green technologies market follows a certain set of goals, mostly oriented with the creation of sustainable tech that does the least harm to the environment. These goals are based on source reduction, which helps create changes in manufacturing as well as consumption patterns to cut back on the generation of waste and pollutants. Another major goal is sustainability, which allows companies to achieve their production goals without compromising on overuse of resources. Other goals include the incorporation of: “cradle to grave” design, which means products created can be used, reused, and reclaimed, innovation. This helps in the development of alternatives to conventional tech that can damage the environment, and viability, which helps manufacturers in product development that supports resource-conservative and eco-friendly means.

Wind and solar energy are at the top of the global green technologies market. Both energy sectors have already made large investments in R&D and have already initiated sustainable ventures in energy generation. In 2014, the global green technologies market witnessed a 14% increase in investments. China played a major role in the global green technologies market in terms of investments, followed by Japan and the U.S.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Key players of the global green technologies market are General Electric, Siemens, Nissan, Aleo Solar, Panasonic, Clean Power Investor, Suzlon, Gamesa, Sharp solar, and First Solar. The market has been witnessing an increase in activities in recent times. For instance, Shell Canada, in collaboration with Canadian Geographic, is planning to grant more than US$36,000 each to seven Canadian climate entrepreneurs as a part of the Quest Climate Grant. The grant will be given to the seven candidates with the best green technology concepts.

