In-Car Infotainment Market Report 2018 – Delphi Automotive PLC, General Motors Company, Robert Bosch GmbH

Global In-Car Infotainment Market is estimated to reach $44.7 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2016 to 2024. In-Car Infotainment, also known as automotive infotainment, is a combination of information delivery and entertainment that provides enhanced driver assistance in cars. Rapid digitalization and advanced analytics are changing the automotive industry and prompting the automakers to integrate advanced infotainment in cars. They provide seamless connectivity, coupled with a unique enhanced entertainment experiences. Besides entertainment, it also provides advanced navigational and driver assistance services such as GPS, traffic message channel, collision avoidance, and others. Moreover, they also have special security features that averts the drivers from distracting system elements.

The drivers propelling the growth of the global in-car infotainment market includes increasing adoption of electronic components in cars, rising demand for advanced smartphone apps for infotainment systems, and growing popularity of media oriented systems transport (MOST) technologies. Though, chances of distraction and safety issues could hinder the growth of the market. Additionally, untapped market, and customization would create growth opportunities in years to come.

The in-car infotainment market is categorized as component, installation type, and geography. Component is bifurcated as hardware (audio, display, connectivity, and others (Bluetooth, interactive voice recognition, and climate control)), and software. On the basis of installation type, the segment is categorized into OEMs and aftermarket.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The players operating in this segment comprises Delphi Automotive PLC, General Motors Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Volkswagen AG, Continental AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Ford Motor Company, Harman International, Panasonic Corporation, and Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., among others.

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/in-car-infotainment-market/request-customization

