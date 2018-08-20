20th World Summit on Nanotechnology and Expo
Nanotek 2018 will be organized during October 5-6, 2018 at Los Angeles, USA, on the theme “Revolutionary Growth in the world of Nanotechnology” and is comprised of 16 tracks designed to offer comprehensive sessions that address current issues in the fields of Nano Technology.
