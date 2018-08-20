China is the largest global market for machine tools market

|

China Numerical Control Machine Tools Market was registered a market value of RMB199.6 billion in 2016, however, the market penetration of the country is only 25.7%. Numerical control machine tools include the automation of machine tasks using a written computer program. The numbers are the building blocks of the program that changes for each type of the job. The easy flexibility of numerical control machine to adopt new instructions in jobs is increasing its popularity.

The numerical control technology is used in various operations like drafting, assembly, inspection, sheet metal working and so on. It also an important role in different metal machining processes like turning, drilling, milling, shaping etc. This technology increases the accuracy of all the machine activities, which can improve the bulk manufacturing at reduced prices. Recently, computer numerical machine programs are gaining prominence that can be used to control the machine operations. The traditional control unit that reads the punch cards of numerical control machines is replaced with the CNC machines’ microcomputer.

China is one of the rapidly emerging markets for numerical control machine tools with its applications in the automotive industry that uses sheet metal as an important component. The multiple advantages of these program automated machines reduce the need for human intervention and increase the flexibility of attendees. The increasing use of numerical control machine tools in aerospace and defence, power and energy, construction equipment, industrial, and several other sectors is increasing the market demand. Additionally, the efforts to reduce operational costs for individual machines is also augmenting the market.

Geographically, Northeast China and East China are the major producers of CNC metal-cutting machine tools. China numerical control machine tools market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period attributing to the investments in automobile manufacturing and setting up of local plants in the local areas. Additionally, the increasing demand for industrial, power and energy sectors in the region is also fuelling the market growth.

The leading players in the market of this region are Dalian Machine Tool Group, Shenyang Machine Tool (Group), JIER Machine Tool Group, Jiangsu Yawei Machine-Tool, Ningbo Haitian Precision Machinery, Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool Group and Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control.

