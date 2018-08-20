Clinical Research Course
Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research (ADCR) is a distance learning program in clinical research it is of 6 months duration with a primary focus on Drug discovery and clinical trial processes, Good Clinical Practices (GCP) guidelines, Drug regulatory affairs, Roles and responsibilities of various clinical trial stakeholders. The main objective of our ADCR program is to deliver a high-end training thereby enhancing the employment prospects of the candidates.
