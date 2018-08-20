Main Menu

Crizonix

| August 20, 2018

Crizonix (crizotinib) is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors are anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) or ROS1-positive as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Crizonix’s brand name is XALKORI® by Pfizer. Crizonix is a generic oncologic prescription medicine from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh. Crizonix

