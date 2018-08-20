Crizonix
Crizonix (crizotinib) is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors are anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) or ROS1-positive as detected by an FDA-approved test.
Crizonix’s brand name is XALKORI® by Pfizer. Crizonix is a generic oncologic prescription medicine from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh. Crizonix
« A Steel Pipe Whose Weld Is Parallel To The Longitudinal Direction Of The Steel Pipe (Previous News)
(Next News) Voice Assistant Market Global Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023 »
Related News
Bagrry’s CHOCO+
Introducing Bagrry’s Choco+, A Delicious Chocolaty and Super Crunchy cereal that is made with theRead More
Isotretinoin Drugs Market Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue and Forecasts to 2023
Global Isotretinoin Drugs Market Information, by application severe acne, Neuroblastoma, Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphomas, harlequin ichthyosis,Read More