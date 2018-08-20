Danik Kumar Secrets on Buying Island Real Estate

|

8/20/2018 – Is island life for you? Or is having an island getaway for you? Both questions would entail completely different lists of pros and cons. For investment purposes, island homes tend to hold their value, as land is obviously at a premium on an island!

The population of USA has access to many islands, in the Atlantic, the Caribbean, the US Virgin Islands and in the Pacific. If you are planning to buy a second home on an island, you will not need to do the same soul-searching that would be required for a permanent move.

Many families have bought an island cabin as a group purchase, and the weekends and vacations are allotted on a casual ‘time share’ basis within the family. It is shared in turn for weekend getaways where the children can roam free on weekends and vacations and every now and again they will all plan to show up together! It is a great idea for promoting family unity. It also keeps costs down, as boats, fishing rods, repairs etc can be shared.

However, that is a little different to suddenly deciding to sell everything up and move to an island. To some, that would sound idyllic and to others it may bring on claustrophobia!!

About The Author:-

http://www.danikkumar.com/

Danik Kumar – Find the secrets of being a successful Real Estate Agent. Learn Danik Kumar Share His Success Stories & Tips How to Become a Successful Real Estate Agent in 2018

Contact Details:

Florida,USA 34474

954-555-8232