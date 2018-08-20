Glucose Tolerance Test Market Structure 2018 | Trade Analysis | Macroeconomic Indicators and Forecast till 2023

|

Market Research Future Announced the Report with Titled as “Glucose Tolerance Test Market”. Analyses all the Segments and Sub Segments. Covered Top Companies by all the Regions. Luminous Growth Seen in Healthcare Sector by 2023.

Glucose Tolerance Test Market – Scenario:

According to a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market for glucose tolerance test is predicted to expand at 10.4 % CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023) due to the increasing obesity in adults. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were found overweight, and among them 650 million were obese. Glucose tolerance test measures the capability of a body’s cell to engross sugar or glucose after a patient consumes a given amount of sugar.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market:

Increasing incidences and prevalence of diabetes mellitus, growth in technological advancements, increasing screening and awareness for diabetes mellitus, and research funding in diabetes treatment and diagnosis are some of the major factors propelling the market growth during the review period.

Diabetes is the chronic condition which is associated with the abnormal level of glucose in the blood. Non-production or insufficient insulin in the pancreas leads to diabetes. The incidence of diabetes is increasing, propelling the market for glucose tolerance test. Moreover, change in lifestyle, growing geriatric population, and increasing obese population are some of the other factors driving the global market.

On the flip of a coin, stringent insurance policies and reimbursements in developing regions along with high cost associated with treating diabetes are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the availability of alternative technologies are also expected to inhibit the market growth over the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Glucose Tolerance Test Market – Segmentation:

The global glucose tolerance test market has been segmented based on indication, product, end-user, and region.

By mode of product, the global market for glucose tolerance test has been segmented into smart sensors, intramedullary blood glucose testing kit, and others. The intramedullary blood glucose testing kit is further segmented into test strips, lancet, and others. Among these, the segment for blood glucose testing kit has been estimated to hold the largest market share with 76.1 % over the review period.

By mode of indication, the global market for glucose tolerance test has been segmented into gestational diabetes, diabetes, reactive hypoglycemia, and insulin resistance. Among these, diabetes is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and is predicted to reach USD 21,796.0 million by 2023 during the assessment period.

By mode of end-users, the global market for glucose tolerance test has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic clinics, home, and others. Among these, the segment for diagnostic clinic is predicted to touch USD 15,335.9 million by 2023.

America to Maintain its Dominance:

Geographically, the glucose tolerance test market spans across America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The American region is predicted to dominate the diabetes monitor market due to the presence of high patient population. Also, well-developed technology, the presence of industry players, and high expenditure on health care are likely to propel the market growth in this region. Moreover, due to the high prevalence of the condition, government associations, and private organizations are actively taking part to improve diabetes care. For instance, The Merck Foundation has funded USD 10,000,000 for projects designed to improve diabetes care and reduce health disparities. These factors are stimulating the growth of glucose tolerance test market over the review period.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the global market. It is predicted that well-developed technologies along with government support for research and development stimulate the market growth in the European region. For instance, as per the German maternity guidelines, every pregnant woman can undergo glucose challenge test for the diagnosis of gestational diabetes mellitus which is completely covered by women’s health insurance.

Industry News:

As per the findings published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, the pedometer-measured physical activity has been a valuable approach for reducing the risk of diabetes. Daily steps measured by the pedometer can reduce the risk of diabetes.

