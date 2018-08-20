Isosorbide Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 9.18% Over 2022

|

Isosorbide industry -Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2015, Asia Pacific region emerged as the top customer as reporting for around 34% of the overall volume. It is also anticipated to be the top-growing region during the forecast period. The rising bioplastics demand primarily in China is likely to act as a major driving factor for product demand during the approaching years. Key biotechnology and chemical companies like Roquette Freres have been transferring their production bases to low-cost nations like India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand. In 2015, the demand for Product in Europe was esteemed around USD 77 million. The rising demand for bio-based plastics in the emerging countries of Europe is likely to act positively over the forthcoming years. Encouraging regulatory scenario, boosting sustainable alchemy is projected to be the major market driving factors over the coming years. North American region emerged as the 3rd top customer and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.1% during the next few years. Growing demand for bio-based product together with technological advancements in the region is likely to act as a key driving factor for industry growth during the next few years.

Request sample Copy of this Report: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM09234

Isosorbide industry -Competitive Insights:

Major market players for the global isosorbide market are; Par Pharmaceutical, Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry And Trade Co., Ltd., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Roquette Freres, Novaphene, JP Laboratories, Mitsubishi corporation, SK Chemicals Co., Ltd., and Cargill. Isosorbide is presently a very niche market and is commanded by France’s Roquette Freres. Other global players such as Novaphene, and SK Chemicals Co., Ltd. are also anticipated to commercialize their produces in the coming years. Though, the existence of huge unorganized industry primarily in China presents a great risk to these international companies.

Isosorbide -Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Isosorbide Market was evaluated around USD 271.32 million in 2014 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 605.71 billion by the end of 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18% during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for substituting fossil fuel by-products in applications like polymers, monomers, functional materials, and solvents. Isosorbide by-products such as dinitrate and mononitrate find its uses primarily in medical and pharmaceutical which is expected to augment the growth of the global market during the forecast years.

Growth factors affecting on Isosorbide Market:

The demand of the product is mainly fueled by currently expanding the capacity of the bio-plastic industry. Due to rising demand of bio-based PET in Asia Pacific and Europe, PEIT is likely to direct the application section during the approaching years. Asia Pacific region holds the major share, on account of growing construction and manufacturing activities from India, China, as well as few other Southeast Asian nations. Bio-based plastics production capacities in China region have experienced improved usage rate during the precedent years. This can be assigned to low labor cost and raw material. Constant study on isosorbide usage in functional polymers has turn out to be productive and ensued as a few companies embracing its application methods as an additive or monomer. Rising ecological concern about the utilization of synthetic polymers has encouraged the EPA to enforce strict regulations, which consecutively has recommended the top polymer and biotechnological companies to expand innovative technology using recyclable raw materials.

Browse Full market data Tables and in-depth TOC on Isosorbide Market: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/isosorbide-market

The Isosorbide Market is segmented as follows-

Isosorbide Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2022 ($Million)

Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT)

Polycarbonate

Polyurethane

Polyester Polyisosorbide Succinate

Isosorbide Diesters

Other Application

Isosorbide Market, By End-Use Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2022 ($Million)

Resins & Polymers

Additives

Other End-Use Type

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Polymers and Resins are projected to be the highest-growing sector, with numerous application chances on the prospect. In 2015, polymers and Resins segment reported for around 47% of the overall revenue. The change in trend for bio-based products in plastics and polymers sector is anticipated to fuel the product demand during the coming years. Key chemical companies like SK Chemicals and Mitsubishi Chemicals have been concentrating on the fabrication of bio-based polymers for electrical, electronics, and automotive. Additives are a rising opportunity for isosorbide and are projected to experience the highest growth with a considerable compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing importance for recyclable polymer additives in fuel additives and fuels is likely to fuel the growth of the segment across the long term.

Reasons to buy a Exclusive report?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Isosorbide market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Isosorbide market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

Click to Buy In-depth TOC “Exclusive report”: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/CM09234

Major TOC of Isosorbide Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview

Chapter 4.Isosorbide Market, By Application

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Isosorbide Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2022

4.3.Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate (PEIT)

4.3.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million)

4.4.Polycarbonate

4.4.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million)

4.5.Polyurethane

4.5.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million)

4.6.Polyester Polyisosorbide Succinate

4.6.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million)

4.7.Isosorbide Diesters

4.7.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million)

4.8.Other Applications

4.8.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million)

Chapter 5.Isosorbide Market, By End-Use Type

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Isosorbide Market Assessment and Forecast, By End-Use Type, 2014-2022 ($Million)

5.3.Resins & Polymers

5.3.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million)

5.4.Additives

5.4.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million)

5.5.Other End-Use Types

5.5.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2022 ($Million)

Chapter6. Isosorbide Market, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

Chapter8. Global Isosorbide Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Chapter9. Isosorbide Market Forecast (2018-2022)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

To get Discounts and customized details here: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/CM09234

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contacts Us

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Ph: +1-888-213-4282

Web: www.crystalmarketresearch.com