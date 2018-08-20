Mesotherapie
Our offer is very versatile and ranges from anti-aging, body modeling to hair removal. We offer a variety of state-of-the-art medical beauty treatments using our exclusive CE-certified high-tech equipment. For medical treatment requests such as Botox, Filler and PDO threads, we work together with doctors specializing in aesthetics.
Our philosophy: Prevention before healing. If you protect your skin at an early age through a healthy lifestyle, sun protection, antioxidants and suitable skin-compacting treatments, you can significantly reduce the signs of time and, above all, delay it.
