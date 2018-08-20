Plastics Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR of 8.78% Over 2025

|

The Plastics Market was valued around USD 492.32 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach roughly USD 1050.00 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.78% during the forecast period, owing to various advantages of plastic materials. Plastics are a large array of synthetic or semi-synthetic natural solids which are molded or transformed into numerous useful products. Generally, plastics are natural polymers which occur sometimes naturally or developed from petrochemicals and have elevated molecular weights. Global plastic market is regularized by means of the end user market application.

Request sample Copy of this Report: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM09221

Plastics Industry -Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific regional market dominated the global plastics market and reported for 44.6% of overall market share in 2013. The expansion of major end use industry, predominantly in economies such as India and China, are likely to drive plastics demand in the region. North America and Europe are moderately established markets and are anticipated to grow at fairly lower rates than other high growth regions. European and North American plastics market are mainly stimulated by rising demand for environmental friendly and high-performance plastics materials like engineering thermoplastics and bio-based plastics. South & Central America is predicted to be the top growing market for plastic products with CAGR of 6.3% over forecast years. The growth of construction and automobile industry in Argentina and Brazil is anticipated to encourage the demand for plastic products in this region.

Plastics Industry Competitive Insights:

The major players in the global plastic market include E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Dow Chemicals and BASF SE. Other players in the plastic market are ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Formosa Plastics, Indorama Corp., Nan Ya Plastics, M&G Chemicals, DAK Americas, Octal Petrochem and Total SA.

Plastics Industry -Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The segmentation of the plastic products is depending upon the resin type such as polypropylene, polyethylene, PET, engineering thermoplastics, polystyrene, PVC, and others. These plastic products vary from one another concerning the monomers and molecular arrangement implicated in their production. The plastics products have extensive applications varying from space ship parts to manufacturing paper clips. In 2013, polyethylene has been recognized as the major product segment worldwide, reporting for 34.9% of the overall plastics manufactured globally. Rising demand from a variety of end user industries such as injection molding, food & beverage packaging, pipe, and film/sheet is measured to be the major driving factors for international polyethylene market. However, numerous environmental concerns and disposal policies are major challenges for global polyethylene market. However, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is anticipated to be the fastest increasing product segment above the next few years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% over the forecast years.

Browse Full market data Tables and in-depth TOC on Plastics Market: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/plastics-market

Plastics Industry -Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The plastics can be utilized in several end-user industries counting film/sheet, injection molding, pipes, construction, electrical & electronics and consumer appliances, automotive parts manufacture, textiles, food and beverage packaging among others. Growing Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) demand for sparkling drink packaging is projected to boost the demand for Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) during the next few years. Plastic products also have a wide variety of applications in electrical and automobile segment.

The Plastics Market is segmented as follows-

Plastics Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Polypropylene (PP)

PET

Polyethylene (PE)

PVC

Engineering Plastics

Polystyrene

Plastics Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Film & Sheet

Injection Molding

Textiles

Packaging

Transportation

Construction

Reasons to buy a Exclusive report?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Plastics market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Plastics market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

Click to Buy In-depth TOC “Exclusive report”: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/CM09221

Major TOC of Plastics Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Type

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Plastics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016-2025

4.3.Polypropylene (PP)

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.4.PET

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.5.Polyethylene (PE)

4.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.6.PVC

4.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.7.Engineering Plastics

4.7.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

4.8.Polystyrene

4.8.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Chapter5. Plastics Market, By Application

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Plastics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025

5.3.Film & Sheet

5.3.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.4.Injection Molding

5.4.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.5.Textiles

5.5.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.6.Packaging

5.6.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.7.Transportation

5.7.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

5.8.Construction

5.8.1.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Chapter6. Plastics Market, By Region

Chapter7. Company Profiles

Chapter8. Global Plastics Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Chapter9. Plastics Market Forecast (2018-2023)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

List of Figures

Figure 1.Plastics Market Share, By Product Type, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)

Figure 2.Plastics Market, By Application, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)

Figure 3.Plastics Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 4.BASF SE: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.BASF SE: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 6.BASF SE: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 7.Eastman Chemical Company: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 8.Eastman Chemical Company: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 9.Eastman Chemical Company: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 10.E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 11.E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 12.E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 13.CHEVRON PHILIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 14.CHEVRON PHILIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 15.CHEVRON PHILIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 16.EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 17.EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 18.EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 19.Huntsman International LLC.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 20.Huntsman International LLC.: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Continue…

List of Tables

Table 1.Plastics Market, By Product Type ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 2.Polypropylene (PP) Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 3.PET Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 4.Polyethylene (PE) Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 5.PVC Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 6.Engineering Plastics Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7.Polystyrene Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 8.lastics Market, By Application ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 9.Film & Sheet Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 10.Injection Molding Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 11.Textiles Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Continue…

To Get Discounts and customized details here: www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/CM09221

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contacts Us

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Ph: +1-888-213-4282

Web: www.crystalmarketresearch.com