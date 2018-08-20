Polysilicon Market 2018 Latest Global Insights on Trends and Challenges 2022

|

Market Scenario

The market for Polysilicon is driven by the growth of PV and Semiconductor industries. The market is highly application based and the demand for this type of silicon is dominated by the end-use industries. It is used extensively as a feedstock material in most solar energy applications.

The market is driven majorly due to high demand for PV installation across the world. This further induces the demand for Polysilicon in the industry. The PV industry accounted for the largest share in the market by end-use in 2015. The trend is expected to be similar by 2022. The market for PV industry is expected to grow rapidly both in value and volume.

Furthermore, solar cell market, semiconductor market and economic condition are also the key forces behind the growth of Polysilicon Market. The largest and fastest growing region is seen as APAC with increasing consumption of such silicon. The Global Polysilicon Market is expected to cross USD 9 Billion by 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13.3% in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis of Global Polysilicon Market

APAC is the largest as well as the fastest growing market for Polysilicon and the share is attributed to the huge demand for solar PV installation in the regions of China, Japan and India.

North America is the second largest market followed by Europe which is expected to have a steady growth over the forecasted period. The market size of North America is attributed to the increasing solar PV installation in the U.S. The U.S. is the largest market for Polysilicon in North America.

Study Objectives of Global Polysilicon Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Polysilicon Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Global Polysilicon Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Purity grade, Form, End-use and by Region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Polysilicon Market.

