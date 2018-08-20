Step towards new Directions in upcoming Pediatric Research
Necessary Key issues addressed and focussed:
• Brief Approaches to Developmental-Behavioral Promotion in Primary Care: Updates on Methods and Technology.
• Fathers and Paediatricians: Enhancing Men’s Roles in the Care and Development of Their Children
• Helping Families Raise Children With Special Health Care Needs at Home
• Psychosocial Health Issues in Pediatric Practices: Parents’ Knowledge and Concerns
• Parental Perceptions of Well-Child Care
• Improving Neonatal care with upcoming Technology
