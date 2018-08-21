Enteral Nutrition Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

|

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Enteral Nutrition Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Enteral Nutrition Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Enteral Nutrition.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Enteral Nutrition Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Enteral Nutrition Market are Nestle S.A., B.Braun Melsungen S.A., Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hormel Foods Corporation, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Meiji Holding and Co., Baxter International, Inc. and other companies. The global enteral nutrition market was worth USD 4376.5 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 6635.0 million in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6.05% between 2017 and 2023.

Enteral nutrition is defined as the nutrition given directly to patients through tube placed into the stomach or small intestine. The patients are referred to as the end users of the enteral nutrition, these include adults and pediatric. The report defines enteral nutrition market as the enteral nutrition given to the end users in case of diseases such as oncology, neurology, diabetes, critical care and others. The nutrition given are referred to as the product types of enteral nutrition include standard formula and nutrition for chronic illness

Market Insights:

High prevalence of chronic illnesses among the geriatric population and increasing cases of malnutrition, low cost of enteral nutrition products and rise in premature birth rates are the primary factor driving the growth in the global market for enteral nutrition. Moreover, and increasing investments in the research and development by the companies operating in this market is expected to accelerate the growth in the enteral nutrition market over the forecast period. On the other hand, lack of awareness about the enteral nutrition is the primary restraining factor hampering the growth in the market over the forecast period. Moreover, complications in introduction of enteral nutrition to the stomach or small intestines of the patients and safety issues are further likely to restrain the growth in this market over the forecast period. Rising per capita expense on healthcare in the emerging markets is likely to create more opportunities for enteral nutrition players over the forecast period.

Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016, followed by Europe. The presence of geriatric population and increased incidences of chronic illnesses in these two regions have driven the growth in these regions over the past couple of years. The Asia-Pacific enteral nutrition market is projected to grow at a swifter rate compared to other regions, on the backdrop of propelling per capita healthcare expenditure, growing healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness level about the enteral nutrition in the primary markets of Asia-Pacific such as India, China and Japan.

Segment Covered

The report on global enteral nutrition market covers segments such as, product, application and end user. On the basis of product the global enteral nutrition market is categorized into standard formula and nutrition for chronic illness. On the basis of application the global enteral nutrition market is categorized into oncology, neurology, diabetes, critical care and other. On the basis of end user the global enteral nutrition market is categorized into adults and pediatric.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global enteral nutrition market such as, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., B.Braun Melsungen S.A., Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hormel Foods Corporation, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Meiji Holding and Co., Baxter International, Inc. and other companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global enteral nutrition market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of enteral nutrition market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the enteral nutrition market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the enteral nutrition market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

