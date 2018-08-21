Main Menu

August 21, 2018

Ibrutix(IMBRUVICA)is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with: 1. Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) ,Chronic lymphocytic leukemia,Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM),Marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and Chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. Ibrutix’s brand name is IMBRUVICA®by Janssen. Ibrutix is a generic oncologic prescription medicine from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh. imbruvica generic

