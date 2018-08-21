LIDAR Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2022

|

Market Scenario:

LIDAR stands for light detection and ranging which is also known as remote sensing. LIDAR does not require electromagnetic radiation, but it requires laser pulses that strike the object back to the sensor. It measures the distance from the sensor to the object by determining the time between the releases to receiving of the reflected pulse.

Nowadays LIDAR Market is used everywhere across all the important applications. For instance, terrestrial uses LIDAR which is infrared laser with approximately 900–1064 nanometers and water penetration green light with approximately 532 nanometers for the water measurement. The usage of LIDAR systems has made detection and mapping of objects easier than other conventional methods.

LIDAR systems are used over conventional surveying methods due to their ability to provide highly accurate data and 3D scanning of images in a shorter time. The key factors contributing to the growth of the LIDAR market are data processing technologies over other technologies, automated systems in LIDAR, adoption of aerial LIDAR and emergence of new applications.

Other factors contributing to the growth of the market are rising demand of 3D imaging across various applications. However, less awareness about the benefits of LIDAR systems, use of expensive components in LIDAR systems i.e laser scanners, navigation system, high-resolution 3D cameras which collectively increases the cost of LIDAR systems are hampering the growth of the overall market. Also, over the forecast period LIDAR market would pose a higher impact on the increasing number of automated cars.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share for the global lidar market.

The global LIDAR market is expected to reach USD ~1.44 billion by the end of 2022 with ~21 % CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022

Key Players

Faro Leica Geosystems (Sweden),

Technology (US),

Velodyne LiDAR,

(US) Beijing Beike Technology Co.,

Ltd (isurestar) (China),

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)

Quantum Spatial (Aerometric, Inc.) (US)

Teledyne Optech Inc. (Canada),

YellowScan (France),

Geokno India Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Trimble Inc. (US),

Teledyne Optech

(Canada),

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of LIDAR into application, type, component, end-users and region.

By Type-

Terrestrial

Airborne

By Component-

Laser

Navigation

Camera

GPS Receiver

GSS Receiver

MEMS

By Application-

Seismology

Corridor mapping

Exploration

By End-Users-

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Mining

Tourism

Defense and aerospace

Archaeology

Others

By Region-

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of the increasing investment by various firms towards ADAS and driverless cars and also provides new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost LIDAR systems.

Intended Audience

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

Study Objectives of Global LIDAR Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global lidar market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the global grow light market-based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by component, application, end-users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Lidar

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

Continue…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Lidar Market, By Component

Table 2 Global Lidar Market, By Application

Table 3 Global Lidar Market, By End-Users

Table 4 Global Lidar Market, By Type

Table 5 Global Lidar Market, By Geography

Continue…