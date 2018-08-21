Microarray Analysis Market Trends and Opportunities from 2018 to 2027

|

Microarray Analysis Market – Overview:

Microarrays comprise of DNA fixed to solid surfaces and help in providing pharmaceutical firms with a means to recognize drug targets. Market intense reports linked to the healthcare industry amid others recently have been made available by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR 9.8 percent during the forecast period.

In the future, this technology will aid physicians to decide the most effective drug treatments for individual patients. As microarrays can analyze the expression of many genes in a single reaction quickly and in an efficient manner, they are being increasingly employed leading to the growth of the market. The market is also motivated by the rising prevalence of cancer and intensifying need of research in pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, increasing occurrence of varied chronic diseases, development in genetics and growing healthcare expenditure have raised the scope of development of the market.

Microarray Analysis Market Top Key Players:

QIAGEN (Germany), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Applied Micro Arrays (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Arrayit Corporation (US), BioGenex (US), and General Electric Company (UK) are among the key players in the market.

Industry Segments:

The global microarray analysis market is segmented into consumables, application, technology, services and end users. On the basis of technology, the segmentation of the market includes PCR, DNA microarray, NGS, northern blotting, SAGE and others. The consumables based segmentation of the market is segmented into DNA microarrays, DNA chips, protein microarrays, chemical compound microarrays, cellular microarrays, antibody microarrays and others. The segment based on services of the market consists of bioinformatics, gene profiling and others. The applications segment of the market is segmented into drug discovery, research, diagnostic and others.

Global Competitive Analysis:

The main trends and players have established an optimistic tone for development. The contestants in the market are trying to succeed commercially by ensuring demand and supply are in balance. The experienced management in the companies operating in the market are making business models which can bring about a fruitful phase of development. The market growth by competitors encompasses strong risk management strategies which will influence the market. The challengers in the market are tirelessly trying to establish leading market positions through new policies and strategies. The momentum of the market’s growth has altered the competitive background of the market. The competitors in the market are also leveraging their competitive benefits to secure their evolution in the market.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2018 A foil-based measuring chip which uses the microarray analysis platform MCR has been used in an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, finding the exact source as quickly as possible is essential to preventing further infections. The system can be successfully positioned for environmental hygiene as well as clinical diagnostics in combination with a second, a DNA-based method; the system can even distinguish between dead and living Legionella pathogens.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the market includes regions such as APAC, North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Americas are accredited with a major share in the microarray analysis market globally due to the occurrence of a well-developed healthcare sector and government support for research & development. The European region is another major market for microarray analysis which is followed by the Asia Pacific region. The existence of huge cancer population and rising need for improved diagnostic treatment has driven the European market. Japan majorly occupies the Asia Pacific microarray analysis market. China and India are the rapidly developing markets for microarray analysis. The Middle East & Africa region have the smallest share of this market.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…Continued!

