Silicon Wafers Market 2018 by Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Silicon wafer provides the data processing capabilities and are majorly used in integrated circuits. Integrated circuits are used in many various devices like computers, smart phones, gaming device and military weapons among others. In the recent times market has grown immensely and the reason behind it is technological development and the advancement in the silicon wafers technology used in the electronic industry. Moreover, the growing demand for the solar energy will contribute to the growth of the solar panel and solar cells which in turn will boost up the silicon wafer market as the silicon wafers are widely used in the manufacturing of the solar cells.

As per the trend, 300mm silicon wafers have captured the market of the silicon wafers as it is widely used by the semiconductor industry however the major players have restricted their investments in new technology i.e. 450mm wafers, due to its high manufacturing costs of processing and lower expected returns on investments. Moreover, silicon wafers also has the growing demand in electronic industry due to its flexible and small size, high reliability, low weight, and low power consumption.

Currently this market has been growing with the very high CAGR of 8.5% and has been valued at US $333 million in 2016. It is expected that Global Silicon Wafers Market will reach the market size of US $503 million by the end of forecasted period 2022.

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of Silicon wafers are- Elkem AS (Norway), Addison Engineering (CA), Renewable Energy Corporation (Norway), Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd. (Japan) , Siltronic AG (Germany), MEMC Electronic Materials Inc.(California), LG Siltron Inc.( South Korea), Advance Semiconductor Inc.(U.S.), and SUMCO Corp.(Japan) among others

Regional Analysis

Asia pacific market is expected to dominate the market of silicon wafers. Emerging countries like China, India and Japan is expected to dominate the region. The rising disposable income of the consumers, funding from government with growing demand for the electronic product by one of the largest population of the region is boosting the silicon wafer market in the region. North America is expected to show the moderate growth due to the growing market of solar cell in the region. European region will show the steady growth in the silicon wafers market as the automotive, electronic market which make use of the silicon wafers are already established in the region. The need for safe, reliable, and clean energy source in various countries is likely increase the demand for solar cell, which in turn helping the market of silicon wafers to develop.

Segments:

The Silicon wafers market has been segmented on the basis of-

By Size – 150 mm, 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm.

– 150 mm, 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm. By Type – N-Type and P-Type.

– N-Type and P-Type. By Application – Solar cells, Integrated Circuits, Photoelectric Cells, and Others.

Intended Audience

Silicon wafers developers

Integrated chip developers

Government Agencies

Research Institutes & Universities

