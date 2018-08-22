2nd International conference on Bio Equivalence & Bio Availability-2019
2nd International conference on Bio Equivalence and Bio Availability-2019 Conference which is an International Pharma Marketing Industry Conference is a scientific platform to meet fellow key decision makers all-around the Academic Institutions, Healthcare Institutes, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CROs supply chain, Logistics practitioners making the congress a perfect platform to share experience, foster collaborations through the research talks & presentations to put forward many thought provoking strategies. It’s a perfect stage to brainstorm, discover new ideas, search for new skills and a platform to show your capabilities and discoveries to the world. BEBA will be one of the outstanding Bio Equivalence and Bio Availability conferences.
