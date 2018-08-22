Afanix
Afanix(GILOTRIF is a kinase inhibitor indicated for: 1.First-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have non-resistant epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test. 2.Treatment of patients with metastatic, squamous NSCLC progressing after platinum-based chemotherapy
Afanix’s brand name is GILOTRIF® by Boehringer Ingelheim. Afanix is a generic oncologic prescription medicine from Beacon, which is the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh. Afanix
