CLR Services Offers Housekeeping Services Across Major Cities in India

Pune, India – Housekeeping service is the need for all the organization to keep clean and to provide a healthy and effective working environment around us. At CLR we work closely to understand precisely what is needed and provide a professional, transparent and tailored cleaning solution.

CLR Cleaning Service is known for its quality services and timelines. We address your needs with utmost care and ensure your satisfaction in whatever we do. Our skilled cleaners excel in providing the best cleaning solutions for individual houses, apartments, offices and commercial spaces. We specialise in offering basic/deep cleaning assistance for floors, facades, glass, washrooms/toilets, doors/windows and other areas.

CLR Service is a leading housekeeping service provider in India. Our housekeeping services are offered by skilled personals who know the value of the safe and healthy environment. It lets you compare and book professional cleaning services in Bangalore and other major cities in India. Local house cleaning agencies on CLR covers most of the major cities in India including Kolkata, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi & Gurgaon.

Professional home cleaning services include dusting, mopping, scrubbing and overall cleaning of nearly every part your house including kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room and other areas like a balcony. Your house is professionally cleaned using best of cleaning materials (environment-friendly detergents and gel), tools and types of equipment by professionally trained cleaners.

CLR service was good as they did the deep cleaning on the Toilet/washroom. The area is clean and tidy now. They used some liquids which give a pleasant smell and shine to the washroom. Our staff is trained in offering cleaning services on customer specified budget and schedule. We excel in providing our cleaning services at competitive rates. Our team of professional cleaning agents specialises in offering excellent cleaning solutions for the blocked drain.

The director of https://clrservices.com/, Mr. Gaurav Pathak says, “we have a unique combination of man & machine to achieve the best results with just right efforts. We are ready to take up the charge of cleaning for offices, industries, retails, complex, residents& healthcare.”

We offer this service for Industrial Premises, Airports, Shopping Malls, Hospitals, IT Parks, Railways, Metros, Commercial Buildings and Educational Institutions.

Mr. Gaurav says, “Whether you need kitchen cleaning services or need, Carpet cleaning, outdoor cleaning, or want to book a cleaner for deep cleaning of your bathroom, we are always here to help you. We have helped many to save time and money and we’ll help you too.”

We also provide Pest Control & Fumigation for your house.

We provide various types of cleaning services such as full house cleaning, one-time deep cleaning of kitchen and weekly office cleaning services at affordable rates.

We are specialists in hospital cleaning to help patients get well faster. We also clean the shop floor, it helps to maintain a hygienic environment in the factory, & also keep workers energetic.

Mr. Gaurav further says, “We are so confident and dedicated to our services that our customers all come with a guarantee of satisfaction. We are highly skilled and trained to carry-out building maintenance and cleaning duties professionally with leading technologies as needed.”

We implemented Dust Control at an early stage due to the high number of people, who pass through our offices every day. Our Dust Control solution centres on entrances where we need to captures as much dirt as possible.

CLR Services presents a bouquet of services to maintain your lifestyle and elegance. Our services can be delivered at any time and at all occasions.

Contact:

Gaurav Pathak

8888856101

sales@clrservices.com

https://clrservices.com/

CLR FACILITY SERVICES PVT. LTD.

A-3, 1st Floor, Minar Apartments,

CTS No.124/1, Plot No-83, Law College Road,

Erandwane, Pune – 411004