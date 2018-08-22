Concrete Cooling Market By Application, By Type, By Region

|

Concrete Cooling market size was around USD 1.2 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2023.

Concrete Cooling is required for mass concrete production to keep away the cracks in construction. The energy in concrete is generated through the warmth as the cement cures and hardens (warmth of hydration). Few of the examples are – Ice Concrete cooling (flaked ice is utilized to hydrate and lower temperature of concrete), air cooling system (which blows bloodless air in vapour shape over the concrete surface) and nitrogen cooling (liquid nitrogen is implemented on freshly prepared concrete). Some of these concrete cooling systems are utilized according to end-user needs and demands.

Growing call for concrete cooling structures from areas with excessive temperatures are projected to power the growth of the market in the near future. The growing popularity of such concrete cooling structures has led to manufacturers designing custom-made systems, keeping client preferences in mind. The businesses in recent time has been tremendously tuned in to the needs of the clients which includes numerous factors such as electricity, durability, and protection.

On the basis of application, Concrete cooling market size in motorway construction utility occupies a major chunk of the market as they are used to treat the building fabric, thereby allowing the improvement of its power over a long-term period. Planning and creation of over 3500 new dams in developing economies to satisfy growing renewable electricity demand and government guidelines for cleaner, less expensive and greener gas will play a crucial role in enhancing the market growth. Dams are required to preserve and save huge quantities of water and generate electricity exerting huge amounts of pressure on the concrete walls of the dam. These partitions need to be appropriately dealt with and tested to endure such strain and force.

Geographically, the market is broken down into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Middle East dominated the Concrete Cooling market in 2018 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing market, due to the result of extremely hot climatic conditions and infrastructure growth possibilities. Infrastructure developments in Middle East range from highways &avenue, big commercial ports & plants, each segment having a heavy requirement with respect to the market.

Key players in the market include ConCool LLC (U.S.), KTI-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH (Germany), Fujian Snowman Co., Ltd. (China), North Star Ice Equipment Corporation (U.S.), Coldcrete Inc. (U.S.), LINTEC Germany GmbH (Germany), Icelings (India), Recom Ice Systems (Netherlands), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited (India)and Focusun Refrigeration Corporation (China), among others.

