Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Witness a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2024

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow from USD 67.2 billion in 2017 to USD 99.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2024. The growth in the market is attributed to the increasing number of patients diagnosed with end-stage renal disease along with growing number of patients suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. Moreover, shortage of kidney donors, favorable healthcare insurance policies, and technological advancements and novel product innovations across the globe are also propelling the market growth.

Key findings from the report:

On the basis of type,

The hemodialysis segment held the major share of the market in 2017. The growth is attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic renal dysfunction and rising number of kidney failure cases. Moreover, increasing number of patients affected with end-stage renal diseases which require hemodialysis, and growing number of hemodialysis centers across the globe are also driving the growth.

The peritoneal dialysis segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing number of patients affected with hypertension and diabetes which may cause kidney failures and require peritoneal dialysis. Moreover, technological advancements and growing investments in research and development activities are further propelling the market growth.

On the basis of end-use, the dialysis centers & hospital-based dialysis segment held the major share of the market in 2017. This is mainly attributed to large number of dialysis performed in hospitals, and growing number of dialysis centers worldwide.

Geographically, North America held the major share of the global market in 2017. Europe held the second largest share of the market in 2017. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies operating in the market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Integer Holdings Corporation, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, Davita Healthcare Partners Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Nikkiso Co., Ltd., among others

Rising number of end-stage renal and chronic kidney diseases resulting in strong demand for Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis

The requirement of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis occurs when a patient’s kidneys can no longer remove extra and waste fluids adequately from the body. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the treatments option to clean the blood and extra fluids. In these procedures, blood passes through artificial kidneys with the help of dialyzer and dialysis machine. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common causes of the kidney diseases along with obesity. Approximately 10% of the population across the globe is affected by chronic kidney diseases and a large number of patients die each year due to lack of affordable treatments and shortage of kidney donors. The increasing number of patients diagnosed with end-stage renal or chronic kidney diseases has led to the strong demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Moreover, among the patients diagnosed with end-stage renal diseases, approximately 90% of the patients require hemodialysis and about 10% of the patients adopt peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatment is the most widely accepted treatment method worldwide.

