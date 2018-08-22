Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2024

|

The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market was valued at USD 7,976.5 million in 2017 and is likely to expand to USD 11,415.2 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the rising demand for super absorbent polymers in agricultural applications. Considerable rise in the hygiene concerns among the consumers coupled with the increasing demand for disposable diapers across the globe is further expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Furthermore, favorable government initiatives in order to promote hygienic lifestyle has fostered market growth. Super absorbent polymers are defined as a class of polymers which have the ability to absorb large amount of water as compared to conventional absorbent materials. SAPs usually consist of a network of cross linked polymer chains in order to avoid dissolution. SAP, being a functional macromolecule polymer, tends to be non-irritating, non-corrosive and non-toxic which makes it ideal for use across various applications.

Personal care segment accounted for the major share of SAP market

SAPs are capable of absorbing water, hundred times of their weight over a short span of time. This has made them highly suitable for use across applications including agriculture, medical, personal care, packaging and more. Personal care segment held the largest share of the market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. Inherent properties of super absorbent polymers such as water retention, swellability, and gelling power has increased its use in baby diapers, female hygiene products, and other adult incontinence products.

SAP Market – Regional insight

North America emerged as the leading regional market for SAP in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the next seven years. The growth can be primarily attributed to a large health conscious population and technical advancements in farming methods. Asia Pacific is likely to offer growth opportunities due to growing hygiene concerns and rising disposable income levels. Moreover, several government initiatives promoting the use of disposable diapers and female hygiene products are projected to propel regional growth.

