Non Alcoholic Drinks Market By Product Types, By Sales And Distribution Channel, And By Region

|

Non-alcoholic beverages are easily available in the market in different forms like fruit juices, soft drinks, instant coffee, tea, energy drinks, bottled water, isotonic drinks, and others. The overall awareness for good health has led many people to go from alcoholic beverages to non-alcoholic ones. Major producers are focussing on innovative product discoveries to adjust with the changing consumer choices.

Non Alcoholic Drinks Market was worth USD 1761.34 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 4.4%, to reach USD 2184.47 billion by 2021. The market is showcasing evident potential in the mentioned forecasting period. The market continues to gain momentum with the rapid development in the beverage industry.

The market is fueled by factors like changes in lifestyles and consumer choices, demand of the growing population and growth in spending abilities. Consumer concern about the health effects of synthetically sweetened drinks, and government restrictions for ingredient use in these drinks are found to be the main factors hindering the market growth.

The non-alcoholic beverage market can be broadly segmented on the basis of products types, sales distribution channels. By product types, non-alcoholic beverage market can be classified into carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. By sales and distribution channel types, this market can be segmented into hypermarket, supermarket, convenience store, departmental stores, specialty store, and online purchase.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific. North American region dominates the world market for non-alcoholic beverages, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific market for non-alcoholic beverages has the highest potential CAGR for the forecast period.

Some of the major players of this market are Attitude Drinks Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Danone, DydoDrinco, Inc., Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Parle Agro Ltd, and San Benedetto.

