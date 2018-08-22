PaperBoat Creative Produces a Stunning Finish for Fashion Photo Editing

|

PaperBoat Creative is creative agency, with studios in London, Tel Aviv and Manila, has talented and experienced photo editing specialists who produce strong images that leave an impact on a business’s market.

[Makati City, 08/22/2018] – PaperBoat Creative understands the value of fashion photo retouching for fashion photographers and retail brands. The creative agency knows the power of editorial images on consumers.

The creative agency says, “Beauty photography demands the highest quality and with strong image enhancement skills, you can immediately seize the attention of your readers.”

Photos that Tell a Story

According to PaperBoat Creative, every brand has a story to tell, and that story is best told through captivating images. The creative agency considers the best images as being aspirational, adding, “And that’s why brands employ the services of high end photo retouching. Because it’s not enough to capture an image, you have to visually communicate the brand’s aspirational story.”

The company’s photo editing specialists work on all kinds of fashion photos, from beauty adverts to model portfolios. Its team handles every photo with care.

Personalised Editing Service

PaperBoat Creative’s high-end photo editing services cover the following:

• E-commerce Product Photo Editing

• High-End Retouching

• Jewellery Photo Retouching

• Newborn Photo Editing

• Photography Post Production

• Sports Photography

• Still Life Photography

The creative agency’s photo editing specialists use an array of tools and software that help create excellent post-production techniques. Its pool of account managers, meanwhile, handle every client’s photo enhancement project from start to finish, ensuring the photo editing specialists get the job done accordingly.

PaperBoat Creative says, “Photos make the first impression in the beauty industry. Go beyond impressions and leave a mark with high quality fashion photo editing services.”

About PaperBoat Creative

PaperBoat Creative merges digital design with traditional crafts, resulting in powerful digital illustrations. Its studios in London, Tel Aviv and Manila work with some of the best brands in the world. Rebecca Van Ommen, previously a senior art director at Getty Images London, is the founder and creative director of PaperBoat Creative. The creative agency offers graphic design, photo retouching, animation, illustration and character design.

For more information, go to http://www.paperboatcreative.com.