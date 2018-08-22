Main Menu

stivarga

| August 22, 2018

stivarga

Regonix(Stivarga)is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with: Metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an antiVEGF therapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-EGFR therapy. Locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have been previously treated with imatinib mesylate and sunitinib malate. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib.

Regonix’s brand name is Stivarga® by Bayer. Regonix is a kinase inhibitor from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh.

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

How Is Spiral Steel Pipe Used In Long-distance Pipelines?

With the continuous improvement of the technology applied in the ocean, the spiral submerged arcRead More

Global Subsurface Safety Valve market report

Global Subsurface Safety Valve market report primarily includes Market status and outlook of global andRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *