Ursalink and Elmark Plus Announce Distribution Partnership

|

XIAMEN, CHINA February 5, 2018 – Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), a manufacturer of the M2M/IoT industry’s most reliable, ruggedized, and intelligent industrial cellular router, today has entered into a distribution partnership with Elmark Plus (www.elmarkplus.com.tr), an unmatched sales and service supplier of IIoT products. This relationship will not only enrich Elmark Plus’s M2M hardware offerings, but expands Ursalink’s presence in the interconnected world as well.

“We are excited to team up with Elmark Plus and leave our footprint worldwide together,” said Alan Shen, CEO of Ursalink. “We believe that Elmark Plus, with its skilled sales and services and developed product expertise of UR7X series, will increase the brand exposure and help provide seamless and secure connections for industrial controller.”

“Joining hands with Ursalink is quite thrilling and will pump up our business to some degree.” said Serdar Esmer, General Manager of Elmark Plus. “It’s an excellent choice for us to enlarge customer database with a professional IoT/M2M products manufacturer. With Ursalink’s certified products and our over-a-decade insights, we are confident to deliver remarkable experience to our customers and reach mutual benefits.”

This collaboration will enable Elmark Plus to distribute a full suite of Ursalink’s peerless performance and professional networking platforms including:

UR7X Series Industrial Cellular Router: a fully-featured, highly-reliable, and ultra-efficient networking platform that satisfies customers’ preferences at different level.

About Ursalink

Ursalink is a professional high-tech enterprise specializing in the design and manufacture of best-in-class industrial-grade M2M/IoT hardware and solutions with superior performance, relentless reliability and unquestioned security for the global market. With a deep, rich suite of IoT and M2M network services, Ursalink offers true global connectivity, with high-quality integration solutions for customers from all industries. For more information, please visit www.ursalink.com

About Elmark Plus

Elmark Plus is a leading supplier that shares value and experience in sales and service for over 15 years with its valued customers. It provides a wide array of IIoT products made by giant enterprises such as ABB, SIEMENS, Panasonic, Schneider and etc. The superlative services and business insights help Elmark at the forefront of the competition. www.elmarkplus.com.tr